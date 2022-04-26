'If some people try to disturb peace then we will not fall short': Mumbai CP

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Tuesday after posting a video of Rana couple having having tea in the police station said that, "We see in the newspapers that the situation is critical but the situation is never critical for the police, or it is never good. It's always critical. The police personnel & officers of Mumbai Police will handle the law and order situation."

HE further said that, "If some people tried (to disturb the peace) then we will not fall short, we will all do what we can do. We have to take care of the law."

MP Navneet Rana had alleged that she was not given water as he was from backward class and was not allowed to use the bathroom. After that, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey tweeted and shared CCTV footage from Khar police station. The footage shows Rana and his wife drinking tea at the Khar police station. At the same time, water bottle could also be seen in front of them.