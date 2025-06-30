IIT Bombay Security Breach: Mumbai Crime Branch Uncovers New Details About Accused

In a startling revelation, Mumbai Crime Branch has found that Bilal Ahmed Fayaz Ahmed Teli (22), who was recently arrested for staying illegally on the high-security IIT Bombay campus for 14 days, aspired to become a social media influencer. During interrogation, it was revealed that Teli had created multiple blogs for this purpose and had even made 21 email IDs to operate them.

According to Crime Branch sources, Teli holds a diploma in web design and has previously worked in three different companies, drawing monthly salaries of ₹40,000, ₹70,000, and ₹1.25 lakh respectively. He had also travelled to the UAE for official assignments.

A native of Surat, Teli's family shifted to Mangaluru in Karnataka around 30 years ago. His father runs a shop in Mangaluru, which reportedly suffered major losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Teli also has a younger brother and a sister.

Crime Branch officials are currently examining his mobile phone and email records. However, no suspicious material has been found so far. A senior officer stated that the investigation is being carried out from all possible angles.

According to the FIR filed by the Security and Vigilance Department of IIT Bombay, the complaint was lodged by institute employee Rahul Dattaram Patil (48). The first sign of the intrusion emerged on June 4 when Shilpa Kotikkal, an officer from the CREST department, spotted a suspicious youth trying to enter her office. When asked to show an ID, he fled from the scene.

Kotikkal later retrieved CCTV footage of the youth and shared it with IIT Bombay’s Quick Response Team (QRT). Despite an initial search, the intruder managed to remain hidden within the campus.

It was only on June 17 at around 4 p.m. that Kotikkal spotted the same person again, this time sitting among students inside Lecture Hall LH 101. Acting swiftly, security guards Kishor Kumbhar and Shyam Ghodvinde apprehended him on the spot.

The case is under further investigation.