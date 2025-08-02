IIT Bombay Student Dies by Suicide After Jumping from Hostel Terrace in Mumbai

A 26-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the terrace of his hostel building in the early hours of Friday. The deceased, identified as Rohit Sinha, was a fourth-year student of the Meta Science programme and hailed from Delhi.

According to the Powai Police, the incident took place around 2:30 AM. A fellow student, who was reportedly on the hostel terrace talking on the phone, witnessed Rohit jumping from the rooftop.

Following the incident, Rohit was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The Powai Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are investigating the reason behind the suicide. Authorities are also speaking to students and examining Rohit's background to ascertain any signs of academic or personal stress that may have led to the extreme step.