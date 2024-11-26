IIT Powai Student Falls Victim to Cyber Fraud: ₹7.29 Lakh Stolen Using Digital Arrest Scam

The menace of cyber fraud continues unabated, with a recent case surfacing in the Powai area of Mumbai. A student from IIT Powai fell victim to cybercriminals who used fear tactics and a false "digital arrest" to swindle ₹7.29 lakh from him. The Powai Police have registered a case against unidentified individuals and are investigating the matter.

According to the Powai Police, the victim is 25 year old victim, an IIT Powai student, received a call from an unknown number at 11 AM on July 24. The caller posed as an employee of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and informed victim that 17 complaints of illegal activities were registered against his mobile number. The caller further claimed that to prevent the deactivation of his number, victim would need to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the police and transferred the call to a supposed "cybercrime branch."

During the call, victim was falsely accused of using his mobile number for illegal activities. A subsequent WhatsApp video call featured a fraudster dressed as a police officer, who demanded victim’s Aadhaar number and alleged his involvement in money laundering.

Overwhelmed with fear, victim denied the allegations and pleaded innocence. The fraudsters, exploiting his panic, coerced him into transferring ₹29,500 via UPI. They further threatened him by claiming he was under "digital arrest," confined to his room, and prohibited from contacting anyone.

The scammers called again on November 25, demanding more money. This time, victim unwittingly shared his bank account details, enabling the fraudsters to siphon off ₹7 lakh from his account. After receiving the money, the scammers assured him he was "safe" and would not face arrest.

Realizing he had been duped after conducting an online search about "digital arrest," 25 year old student approached the Powai Police and lodged a complaint against the unidentified culprits.

The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident.