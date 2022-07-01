IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Mumbai, issues Orange alert

Mumbai ha been receiving heavy rains since yesterday. However, heavy rains lashed the eastern and western suburbs, including Mumbai, today. Heavy rains are expected in Mumbai, Mumbai suburbs and Konkan in the next 24 hours. It has been raining heavily in Mumbai since this morning. The meteorological department has issued orange alert to Mumbai and Konkan. Therefore, torrential rains are expected in both these parts in the next 24 hours. Therefore, citizens should take necessary precautions while leaving their homes, such instructions have been given by the administration. Meanwhile, Dadar, Andheri and Kurla have been flooded. The Hindmata area of ​​Dadar has also been submerged in water. Driving out of this stagnant water is causing great inconvenience to motorists and citizens.

In the western and eastern suburbs, Andheri Subway, Bandra, Powai, Sakkar Panchayat Wadala, SIES College Wadala, Kings Circle, Sion and other low lying areas were also flooded. This had some effect on road traffic. However, the municipality drained the rain water from the low lying areas. On the other hand, local trains are also likely to be delayed due to the current rains. Due to heavy rains, local trains have been running 10 to 15 minutes late since yesterday. Due to the heavy rains, the train schedule in Mumbai is likely to collapse even today.

After a month-long delay, the rains have arrived in Maharashtra, which will lead to a reversal of Mumbai's water cut if the reservoirs are flooded. Also, according to the meteorological department, the monsoon will be active in all parts of the state in the next four to five days. This has been a great relief to the farmers across the state. Due to rains, farmers can start sowing.

