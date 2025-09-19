IMEI Tampering Racket Busted in Mumbai, 2 Arrested from Mobile Shop in Tunga Village

Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 6 has unearthed a major racket involved in changing IMEI numbers of stolen mobile phones using special app unlock tools. The police have arrested two accused in the operation and seized items worth ₹84,100.

According to police sources, the Crime Branch received a tip-off about illegal activities being carried out at a mobile shop in Tunga village, Sakinaka-Powai area. Acting on the information, a team of Unit 6 raided shop number 8 and caught the accused red-handed.

The arrested accused have been identified as shop owner Ramprasad Rajbhar (37) and mobile mechanic Gulam Rasool Rashid Khan. Investigations revealed that the duo was using mobile app unlock tools through Google Chrome to tamper with IMEI numbers of stolen devices.

During the raid, police seized one forged Infinix mobile phone, a CPU, Dell LCD monitor, mouse, keyboard, router, four suspicious mobile phones, cash, and two personal mobile phones of the accused.

A case has been registered at Powai Police Station under BNS Sections 336(2), 336(3), 340(2), 3(5) along with Section 65 of the IT Act. The Crime Branch is conducting further investigation to trace the wider network involved in the racket.