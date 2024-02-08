Income Tax Raid at 'Encounter Specialist' Pradeep Sharma's Home in Andheri

Mumbai: Income Tax officials today conducted searches at the residence of encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma. Pradeep Sharma is a former police officer of the Mumbai Police. He became known as an encounter specialist for eliminating hundreds of criminals in the Mumbai underworld. Meanwhile, the Income Tax department has raided his house, raising many eyebrows.

According to reports, the Income Tax Department has raided Sharma's residence in Andheri, Mumbai. It is learned that the Income Tax department is taking action in the case of a former MLA. The Income Tax department is also conducting search operations at some other places in connection with the case. However, the details are yet to be ascertained.

Pradeep Sharma is an accused in the Antelia explosives and Mansukh Hiran murder cases. He served some time in prison in the same case. But the Supreme Court granted him bail in August 2023. Pradeep Sharma, along with police officer Sachin Waze, are accused in the Mansukh Hiran murder case.



Controversial career

Pradeep Sharma joined the police force in 1983. His career has been highly controversial. Sharma was suspended in 2008 in connection with a fake encounter involving Ramnarayan Gupta alias Lakhanbhaiya and his links with notorious Don Dawood Ibrahim. A total of 13 police officers, including him, were arrested. However, Pradeep Sharma was released in 2013 after spending four years in Thane Central Jail.