Independence Day 2024: Har Ghar Tiranga’ To Kick Off Today In Mumbai

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign will kick off on Friday at August Kranti Maidan, with the chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar in attendance. This nationwide initiative, running from August 9 to 15, aims to encourage citizens to display the national flag on their homes as a mark of independence.

The state cabinet has set a goal for the campaign to see 2.5 crore houses and establishments flying the tricolor. Activities including the Tricolor Yatra and Tricolor Rally have been organized to support this effort. Unlike 2022, citizens are required to purchase or reuse flags for the 2023 Independence Day celebrations. The BMC has urged all Mumbaikars to participate enthusiastically in this endeavor.