Independence Day 2025: Mumbai Marks 79th Year of Freedom with Stirring Naval Performances (Watch Videos)

As part of the 79th Independence Day celebrations, the Indian Navy Band hosted public concerts in Mumbai to inspire patriotic fervour. The performances were held at the Bandra Fort Amphitheatre on August 14 and at the Gateway of India on August 15, between 5:30 PM and 6:30 PM. These free events were designed to honour India’s independence and showcase the Navy’s musical excellence. Led by Commander Satish K. Champion, the Eastern Naval Command Band delivered a captivating show. Organised by INS Pallava, the repertoire featured military anthems, A.R. Rahman hits, Hollywood scores, and the Bollywood track “Bharat ki Beti” from Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

The concert began with “Swarnim Vijay Varsh,” a stirring tribute to the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s liberation, accompanied by historical war visuals that heightened the emotional impact. Formed in 1945, the Eastern Naval Command Band has grown in scale and prestige, performing extensively across India and on international tours during naval deployments. Their music embraces a wide range of genres, from military marches to symphonic works and contemporary favourites, symbolising India’s ‘unity in diversity.’ Popular selections included Rahman classics like “Jai Ho” and “Tamizha Tamizha,” as well as a creative fusion of “Vande Mataram.”

An #IndianArmy band performed at the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in #Mumbai to ignite the patriotic spirit amongst the citizens to mark the 79th #IndependenceDay.

A combined Armed Forces band will also perform at the Gateway of India on #15Aug2025 at 5:30pm 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0va2f7INhB — PRO Defence Mumbai (@DefPROMumbai) August 14, 2025

Also Read: Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Showcases India's Military Power, Hails Operation Sindoor, Says 'Strike Went Deep into Pakistani Territory’

A medley blending John Williams’ compositions with “Heal the World” added a global touch to the evening. The performance concluded with a rousing rendition of “Sare Jahan Se Achha,” seamlessly merging martial tunes from the Navy, Air Force, and Army. The event drew a diverse audience, including Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, senior Navy officers, NCC cadets, and local school students. Applause and cheers filled the air, reflecting the crowd’s admiration for the skill, discipline, and passion displayed by the Indian Navy Band in this memorable celebration of freedom.