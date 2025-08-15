Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Showcases India's Military Power, Hails Operation Sindoor, Says 'Strike Went Deep into Pakistani Territory’

India marked its 79th Independence Day on Friday with a grand salute to its Armed Forces and a renewed pledge to achieve the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 12th consecutive address from the historic Red Fort, celebrated the success of Operation Sindoor, India’s decisive counter-offensive following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Speaking with a blend of patriotic passion and strategic determination, PM Modi emphasized that the mission had struck “deep into Pakistani territory” and delivered a strong warning to the nation’s rivals.

He stated, "Tomorrow is the auspicious festival of Janmashtami, celebrating the birth of Lord Shri Krishna. When I think of Lord Krishna, I also reflect on how the nature of warfare is changing worldwide today. India has demonstrated its capability to handle every new form of warfare. During Operation Sindoor, we showed our strength in terms of technology when Pakistan targeted our military bases, airbases, defense installations, centers of faith, and citizens; their missiles and drones were intercepted in a controlled manner. The country witnessed this, and thanks to the efforts of the past ten years, our forces and our technology neutralized every attack without causing significant harm..."

He further declared, “Our Armed Forces have once again demonstrated their unmatched courage and precision. Operation Sindoor is a testament to India’s unwavering resolve to protect its sovereignty.”

The theme for this year’s Independence Day, ‘Naya Bharat’, highlighted the nation’s rapid progress toward becoming a fully developed country by its 100th year of freedom in 2047. The Gyanpath ceremonial grounds featured floral designs inspired by Operation Sindoor, reinforcing the mission’s symbolic presence in the celebrations.

In a stirring tribute from the skies, two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force showered flower petals over the Red Fort as the Prime Minister unfurled the Tricolour. One helicopter carried the national flag, while the other displayed an emblem of Operation Sindoor, underscoring the country’s gratitude toward its soldiers.

The event drew thousands of spectators, including dignitaries, schoolchildren, and citizens from every corner of the nation. Tight security arrangements ensured a safe environment, while cultural performances and military displays filled the morning with patriotic spirit.

During his speech, PM Modi also addressed India’s strides in development, youth empowerment, and technological innovation. As the nation enters its 79th year of independence, the celebrations stand firmly on two pillars — national security and inclusive growth. Operation Sindoor now occupies a proud place in India’s collective memory, serving both as a tribute to the Armed Forces and a rallying call for a self-reliant, confident nation.