India-Pakistan Cyber War: “Cyber Commander” Hacks 1,500 Pakistani Websites

Tensions between India and Pakistan have spilled into cyberspace following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. In the days since the attack, India has been hit by over 10 lakh cyberattacks, with cyber experts now confirming a series of retaliatory strikes targeting Pakistan’s digital infrastructure.

An Indian hacker group identifying itself as “Cyber Commander” has claimed responsibility for breaching over 1,500 Pakistani websites. The targeted platforms include major universities, government departments, vehicle registration portals, medical databases, and official email servers in cities such as Karachi, Multan, Peshawar, Faisalabad, and Abbottabad.

The group left messages on several defaced Pakistani websites that read “Hindustan Zindabad”, alongside direct warnings to Pakistani authorities for targeting Indian military institutions and welfare portals. The attacks are being seen as a counter to the cyber intrusion attempts allegedly made by Pakistan-based hacking group “Team Insane PK”, which has been actively targeting Indian military education sites and defence welfare portals.

According to a detailed report titled “Echoes of Pahalgam” released by the Maharashtra Cyber Department, India has recorded around 10 lakh cyberattacks since April 23. These attacks are believed to be a coordinated effort originating from Pakistan, the Middle East, Morocco, and Indonesia, suggesting a deeper link to a broader terror strategy.

Officials have termed the situation as a “state of organised cyber warfare”, not mere random hacking. The Indian cyber security response, however, has been swift and strategic, focusing on retaliation and strengthening digital defence.

Key Pakistani Portals Breached:

Dastak – Vehicle Licensing Platform

Federal Board of Revenue (IRIS 2.0)

Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC)

Virtual University of Pakistan (vu.edu.pk)

DIRBS – Official Device Registration System

NADRA – Pakistan's National Citizen Database

Mail servers of 35+ educational and government institutions

Types of Attacks Noticed:

Identity theft and fraud

Data tampering

Disruption of essential services

Threats to national security

Cyber Commander’s message to Pakistan included a stern warning:

“You attack schools and veterans’ portals? That reflects your weakness. You speak of fighting with bytes? We watch every byte. Stop your propaganda now, or be prepared to face a cyber force far beyond your imagination.”

While the Indian cyber community maintains that it operates under international norms, it has made it clear that it won’t tolerate digital aggression or misinformation targeting India. Authorities have urged all institutions to strengthen their cyber security systems and remain vigilant.