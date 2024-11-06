Indian Railways Sets Record as Over 30 Million People Travel on November 4

Indian Railways set a new record on November 4, as the number of passengers it served exceeded the combined populations of Australia and New Zealand. Over 30 million people traveled by Indian Railways that day, including 1.94 million in the reserved category and 10.29 million in the unreserved category for non-suburban services.

To accommodate the Diwali and Chhath Puja rush, Central Railway scheduled 733 special train services, with 402 trains already operated by November 5, benefiting approximately 315,000 passengers.

A statement from Central Railways highlighted the extensive arrangements made at major stations and the additional special train services that contributed to this achievement. On November 4 alone, 18 million people traveled via suburban railways, reflecting the robust infrastructure support provided by Indian Railways.

For the year 2024, Indian Railways has planned over 7,700 special train services, a significant increase from the 4,429 special trips operated last year. This 73% rise in special trains is expected to assist over 10 million passengers during the festival season. Between October 1 and November 5, more than 6.5 million passengers reached their destinations through special trains, with over 75 million traveling from various parts of the country to celebrate festivals in Bihar, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand.

So far, 4,521 special trains have been operated in 2024, benefiting over 6.5 million passengers. On November 3, a record 207 special trains were run, followed by 203 on November 4, 171 on November 5, with an additional 164 scheduled for November 6 and 7.

Indian Railways has also prepared special arrangements for passengers returning from Bihar and Eastern Uttar Pradesh after Chhath Puja, with plans to operate 164 special trains on November 8, 160 on November 9, 161 on November 10, and 155 on November 11. Special rakes are on standby in Samastipur, Sonpur, and Danapur divisions to meet additional demand as needed. The Railway Board has reviewed all preparations and directed officials to enhance facilities for passengers at major stations.