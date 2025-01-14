IndiGo Flight from Goa to Mumbai Faces Bomb Scare; Police Confirm No Threat After Search

Mumbai Airport was on high alert after a bomb threat letter was discovered aboard an IndiGo flight from Goa to Mumbai. The note, found in the plane’s washroom, claimed the presence of a bomb. Upon receiving the information, Mumbai Police and other security agencies were immediately notified. However, after the flight landed at Mumbai Airport, a thorough inspection revealed no suspicious items.

According to the Airport Police, the incident occurred on the night of January 13. IndiGo Airlines flight number 6E 5101 departed from Goa’s Mopa Airport at 9:39 PM, carrying passengers to Mumbai. About 20 minutes before landing, passenger Himanshu Khanna alerted cabin crew member Sapna Karki about a letter he found in the rear washroom. The note had "Be careful, bomb" written on one side and "Revenge" on the other.

Sapna Karki immediately informed other crew members, and the pilot relayed the information to the Air Traffic Control (ATC). The ATC promptly informed Mumbai Police, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), and other relevant agencies.

The flight landed safely at Mumbai Airport at 10:43 PM. Security teams conducted an exhaustive search of the aircraft and passengers’ luggage but found no suspicious items.

Following the incident, the Airport Police registered a case against an unidentified person. Authorities are investigating the matter to trace the source of the letter and ensure passenger safety in future flights.