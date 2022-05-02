Jail administration responsible if anything happens to Navneet Rana, says her lawyer

The health of MP Navneet Rana has deteriorated, said her lawyer. MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana are currently lodged in Byculla jail. Navneet Rana suffers from spondylosis. Her lawyers have written a letter to the prison administration regarding this. My client Navneet Rana suffers from spondylosis. She was made to sit on the floor and sleep in the prison. So her condition has deteriorated. The doctor requested a CT scan. An application was also made for the same. However, her request was ignored. If anything happens to Rana, it will be the responsibility of the prison authorities, Rana's lawyers have said in the letter. She has written this letter to the superintendent of Byculla jail.

A case has been registered against the Rana couple for making a statement that created a social rift and obstructing the work of the police. Apart from this, a case of sedition has also been registered against them. The court has remanded them in judicial custody.