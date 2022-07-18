Jayant Patil believes that NCP will not have its past glory

NCP state president and former Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil on Monday said, "Now NCP will reach every ward in the state thanks to writer Laxman Mane. We will raise their issues with the government and get them justice and once again | I believe that NCP will not survive without past glory."

Laxman Mane officially entered the Nationalist Congress Party today. On this occasion, State President Jayant Patil guided the attendees. Laxman Mane met Sharad Pawar and expressed his desire to rejoin the NCP. After that, today I am welcoming him as his state president. Laxman Mane has been working for the nomadic underprivileged sections of the state for many years. For the last 30 to 40 years in very adverse conditions, they have been going to the slums and mobilizing the deprived elements. Struggling for their justice demands.

So far Pawarsaheb has taken more decisions only for the 'Nahi Re' section of the society. There is still a large section of the society, who have not received justice. Jayant Patil also said that we want to do the work of getting them justice. Even while forming the Mahavikas Aghadi government, Sharad Pawar had rightfully withdrawn two accounts of minority development and social justice. Jayant Patil also explained that our government has done justice to the marginalized section of the society through both departments.

After Laxman Mane suggested, 33 different castes were mentioned in the budget and special provision was made for them. At that time it was popularized as Social Justice Budget of Maharashtra. Jayant Patil also informed that a record number of NCP MLAs were elected in 2004 due to the work we did by reaching out to the underprivileged.