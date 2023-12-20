JJ Hospital's Dr Mahendra Kura sent on forced leave

Mumbai: 21 dermatologist residents went on an indefinite strike after filing multiple complaints of mismanagement and authoritarianism against the HoD of the Dermatology Department, Dr. Mahendra Kura. JJ Hospital's Residents' Association has also declared support for the strike. Taking cognizance of the matter, state health minister Hasan Mushrif has issued an order to send Dr Kura on a forced leave.

For the past couple of days, residents of the Dermatology department have been protesting against the HoD. Their move was supported by professors and resident professors working in the department. The group of doctors had sent a letter to the hospital administration on 9th December to take action.



Hospital administration and the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DERM) had taken serious cognizance of the event and had constituted an inquiry committee which includes the Directorate's co-director Dr Ajay Chandanwale and Sasun Medical College's Dean Dr Vinayak Kale.

This committee presented its report to the Director of the Medical Education Department on Tuesday. The resident doctors are protesting in the hospital premises to remove Dr Kura from his post. They also addressed a letter to hospital management stating that if action is not taken within 2 days, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) will also take part in the protests.

Dr Kura sent on leave before action could be taken

Before the inquiry committee could submit its report, Dr Kura had addressed a letter to JJ hospital management seeking leave of 15 days for personal reasons.

Minister Hasan Mushrif stated: "Taking the incident into account, we had appointed an inquiry committee with two senior officers. Accordingly, I have instructed my department to send the Dermatology HoD on forced leave. We will also have talks with the residents on various topics after Vidhan Sabha's winter session is over".

Resident Doctors Refuse to Back Down

Dr Shubham Sohoni, head of JJ Residents' Association has said,"Our demand was not to send him on a leave but remove him from the post and hospital altogether. He can come back from leave and create similar problems in the future. Resident doctors are scared of him. Until he is removed from the hospital, we will continue our protest. If action is not taken today, we will go on an indefinite strike. They have also sent a letter to hospital management in this context.

Despite multiple attempts to establish contact, Dr Mahendra Kura could not be reached for comment.

