Job Hiring: BMC to Fill Vacant Medical Posts at Cooper Hospital

The Public Health Department has officially approved a two-month extension for the services of existing doctors and assistant professors working at Cooper Hospital. Announcing the update, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sharad Ughade explained that alongside this extension, permission has also been granted to hire medical professionals and faculty members on a contractual basis to address staff shortages. These appointments will remain valid until March 30, 2027. Supporting this move, Dr. Neelam Andrade, Director of Medical Education and Hospitals, BMC, highlighted that government regulations require at least 75 percent of posts in hospitals to be filled. Out of 217 vacancies, 120 positions are expected to be occupied on contract.

Authorities further disclosed that 1,149 pending bills and purchase orders (POs) related to Cooper Hospital have been successfully cleared. On the subject of essential resources, Ughade clarified that the circulation of rates for liquid medical oxygen has been finalized, ensuring smooth supply under the zero-prescription policy. He also confirmed that a significant portion—nearly 50 to 60 percent—of necessary medical commodities, including syringes and medicines, have already received bids. This clearance of procurement bottlenecks, officials said, will help streamline hospital operations and provide uninterrupted patient services.

Parallel to these developments, the civic body is working on enhancing digital healthcare infrastructure through the upgraded Hospital Management Information System (HMIS). This unified platform will enable a single patient ID for OPD registrations, simplifying medical records. Currently, the system is undergoing trials at KEM Hospital, where 22 of its 35 modules are complete. Ughade added that once proven successful at KEM, which caters to nearly 15,000 OPD patients daily, the system will be replicated in peripheral hospitals. Additionally, he mentioned that newly renovated facilities at MT Agarwal and Bhagwati Hospitals are scheduled to begin functioning next year.