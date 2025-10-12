Job Scam: Chembur Man Loses ₹7.8 Lakh in Fake ‘Google Task’ Online Job Racket

A 30-year-old resident of Chembur fell victim to a major cyber scam, losing Rs 7.8 lakh after being tricked by fraudsters operating a fake “Google task” job racket, reported Mid Day. What started as an attempt to earn some extra income through online assignments turned into a costly trap. The man, who works for a private credit company, received a WhatsApp message on September 7 from an unknown sender offering him paid restaurant review work at Rs 40 per review. Believing the offer to be legitimate, he was directed to continue communication via a Telegram link shared by the fraudsters.

After joining a Telegram group named “Google Mission India 190,” the victim was instructed to post restaurant reviews and send screenshots as proof. Initially, he received small payments of Rs 120 and Rs 200, which made the job appear authentic. The scammers then introduced “investment tasks,” claiming that larger deposits would bring higher commissions. Over several days, the victim transferred multiple amounts, ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 2 lakh, through UPI and IMPS to different bank accounts. Each time, he was informed that an “error” had occurred and additional payments were required to release his supposed earnings.

The scam unraveled when the victim refused to send more money, prompting the fraudsters to remove him from the Telegram group and block his contact. Realizing he had been cheated out of Rs 7.88 lakh, he contacted the national cybercrime helpline (1930) to report the incident. Later, he lodged a formal complaint at Chembur Police Station. Police said the case highlights how cybercriminals lure victims with small initial payments to gain their trust before extracting larger sums. Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious about online job offers and to verify all work-from-home opportunities before engaging in any financial transactions.