Kamala Mills Bomb Threat: Mumbai Police Receive Call Claiming Bombs Planted at JFA Firm and JSA Office in Lower Parel

The Mumbai Police control room received a threatening call claiming that bombs were planted in JFA firm and JSA office premises at Kamla Mills complex in Mumbai's Lower Parel area on Friday, November 15. According to the news agency IANS, an email was also received from the unidentified person to organisations, claiming bombs at their offices. However after searching the premises of the firm found nothing suspicious.

According to the news9live report, the JFA law firm and the JSA office received the threatening email from the company's email address belonging to Farzan Ahmed.

The email claimed that explosives had been planted in the JFA firm's office and Ballar Estate office. After receiving the threatening email, office staff contacted to the Mumbai Police control room to report the crime. The Mumbai Police personnel and bomb squad reached the spot and carried out a search on the premises of firms, but nothing found any suspicious material.

A bomb threat call was made to the Mumbai Police Control Room, and a threatening email was sent to the JFA firm and JSA office in Kamla Mills, Lower Parel. The email claimed bombs were planted at the offices. The police and bomb squad conducted a search but found nothing… pic.twitter.com/vI3emqYseY — IANS (@ians_india) November 15, 2024

Earlier on Thursday, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Inter National Airport in Mumbai received a bomb threat. A unknown person claimed that he plot to blow up Mumbai Airport. The call was directed to the CISF control room, where the caller mentioned a person named Mohammad traveling from Mumbai to Azerbaijan with explosives.