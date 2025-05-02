Kartik Aaryan and SS Rajamouli Share a Special Moment at WAVES 2025 Summit in Mumbai

The star-studded WAVES 2025 Summit, taking place from May 1 to May 4 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra, Mumbai, has been nothing short of a spectacle. Among the most memorable moments of the event was the delightful interaction between Bollywood's favorite heartthrob, Kartik Aaryan, and the legendary director SS Rajamouli.

In a viral video from the summit, Kartik Aaryan, dressed in a traditional bandhala-kurta set, shared a warm handshake with Rajamouli as they met on stage. Kartik, ever the gentleman, invited the Baahubali director to take the stage, stepping aside graciously to let him shine. The video has since taken social media by storm, with fans expressing their admiration for the humble yet charismatic interaction between the two icons of Indian cinema.

The event also saw SS Rajamouli spotlighting India’s storytelling culture, emphasizing its deep roots in the country's linguistic and cultural diversity. In his address, Rajamouli made a powerful statement, saying that India’s rich narrative traditions are unmatched by any other nation. His words resonated with the audience, underscoring the global potential of India’s stories in the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan, known for his communication skills and being a heartthrob of the nation, won hearts once again with his candid confession to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the summit. “Pradhan Mantri Ji, sorry meri heartbeat bohot tez chal rahi hai aapke saamne,” he said, making the audience laugh and empathize with his starstruck moment. His humility and down-to-earth nature have made him an endearing figure, both in the industry and among his fans.

On the professional front, Kartik’s star power continues to rise with an exciting lineup of films, including Untitled Intense Musical Story with Anurag Basu, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, and Naagzilla. As a box-office sensation and a fan favorite, Kartik's presence continues to command attention, making him one of the most promising stars in the industry today.

Fans can’t stop talking about this heartwarming video, which has only added to the excitement surrounding the ongoing WAVES 2025 Summit. Kartik’s fanbase is abuzz with joy, celebrating yet another candid moment from their beloved star.