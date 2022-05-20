Ketaki Chitale arrested under 'Atrocities' act; Thane court orders five days police custody

Actress Ketaki Chitale's troubles have been exacerbated. Ketaki has been arrested under the Prevention of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Atrocities Act and has been remanded in police custody for five days by the Thane Sessions Court. Ketaki was arrested by Rabale police from Thane Central Jail on Thursday. She was later produced in court today.

Police have arrested Ketaki Chitale for writing an offensive post against NCP president Sharad Pawar. Crimes have been registered against her in Mumbai and other districts of the state. The sessions court had remanded her in judicial custody for 14 days. She was later arrested by Rabale police on Thursday.

A case was registered against Ketaki Chitale in the year 2020 under the Prevention of Scheduled Caste Atrocities Act. Ketaki had made offensive posts on social media against Scheduled Caste persons. In this post case Adv. Swapnil Jagtap had lodged a complaint at Rabale police station. After that, Rabale police took action on Thursday and arrested her from Thane jail.

Meanwhile, in the case of the offensive post on Sharad Pawar, Ketaki Chitale's problems seem to be increasing. It has come to light that Ketaki Chitale has deleted SMS from her mobile. Police have expressed suspicion that someone sent a Facebook post about Pawar to Ketaki. The police investigation has revealed that Ketaki is not using WhatsApp but is active only through Facebook and SMS.

