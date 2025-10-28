Khar West Woman’s Mysterious Death: Husband and Five In-Laws Arrested on Dowry Death Charges

The sudden and tragic death of 24-year-old Neha Gupta, also known as Rinki, has left the Khar West community in shock. The Khar Police have arrested Neha’s husband, Arvind, along with five members of his family, on charges related to her suspected dowry death. The exact cause of death remains unclear as police await the forensic science laboratory (FSL) results and the final post-mortem report.

Neha, originally from Uttar Pradesh, had married Arvind (27), a bank employee from Khar West, in an arranged marriage on November 16, 2024. Barely eleven months later, her untimely death has raised serious suspicions of prolonged domestic abuse and dowry harassment.

According to a complaint filed by Neha’s father, Radheshyam, harassment began merely two months after the wedding. Despite providing a substantial dowry — ₹9 lakh in cash, 18 tolas of gold, over two kilograms of silver, and various household items — Neha’s in-laws allegedly continued to demand more money and even a luxury Bullet motorcycle. When her family refused, Neha was allegedly subjected to repeated physical assaults and mental torture.

In a shocking allegation, her family has accused the husband and his relatives of slowly poisoning her to death. They claimed Neha was given food mixed with unidentified drugs, causing her to lose consciousness frequently. She had often told her parents that she felt mentally unstable and unwell. The complaint further alleged that she was forced to undergo an abortion due to continued abuse and pressure from her husband’s family.

According to police sources, inconsistencies have emerged in the hospital records. On the night of October 16, Neha was first taken to Bhabha Hospital and later to Cooper Hospital, where she was discharged around 4:30 a.m. However, she reportedly collapsed upon returning home. When rushed back to the hospital, doctors declared her “brought dead.”

An officer from Khar Police Station confirmed that Neha had endured consistent physical and psychological harassment at the hands of her in-laws. Police are now awaiting FSL results and the post-mortem report to determine whether poisoning or another cause led to her death.

The police have registered a case under stringent sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 80 (dowry death), Section 123 (causing harm through poisoning), and other provisions related to harassment and criminal intimidation. All six accused, including Neha’s husband, remain in police custody as the investigation continues.