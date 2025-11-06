Khesari Lal Yadav, Bhojpuri Actor and Politician, Gets Mira Bhayander Civic Body Notice

Actor and singer-turned politician, Khesari Lal Yadav, received Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) notice for illegal construction at his Mira Road house in the Palghar district of Maharashtra. Khesari is currently contesting the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 on Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD ticket.

The notice states to "unauthorised installation of iron angles and a tin sheet shed", he added. "The notice asks the owner of the premises to get these illegal additions removed, failing which the encroachment department will initiate action as per municipal laws. If the illegal structure is not voluntarily removed, the civic body will undertake demolition at the owner's cost," the MBMC official told the news agency PTI.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai: Journalist Rana Ayyub Receives Death Threats on WhatsApp; Non-Cognisable Offence Lodged.

A resident of Mira Road said the house has been locked for several weeks now, with some claiming his family has gone to Bihar for the elections to support Yadav in his election campaign. He is contesting from Chapra assembly constituency on RJD ticket, which has been won by BJP's CN Gupta since 2015.