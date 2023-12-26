Kidnapped siblings rescued by Naigaon Police, 2 accused arrested

Nalasopara: Two siblings, a 17-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy were kidnapped and were held for ransom of 10 lakhs. The kidnapper threatened to blow things up via bombs if the amount was not received. The Naigaon police managed to rescue the siblings and arrested the kidnappers revealed Police Deputy Commissioner Pournima Chaugule-Shrigi in a press conference on Monday.

On 23rd December, Naigaon resident Deepak Kumar received a call from the accused who threatened by saying that they had kidnapped his children, tied bombs around their stomachs, and could blow them up with a single click. They also demanded a ransom of 10 lakh to free the children and made Deepak Kumar listen to his children's voices. The father immediately contacted the police and filed a complaint. Being aware of the severity of the situation, the police constituted 3 search teams. During the investigation, the police found from their informants that the kidnapped children were being held in a room at Meenakshi Nagar, Kashigaon. The kidnappers had hidden their location while contacting Kumar for ransom and were using different phones to make calls.

The Naigaon Police disguised themselves and started looking for the kidnappers in Vasai's Madhuban area. The accused tried running away while being taken into custody but were caught immediately. In the scuffle, Officer Ashok Patol was mildly injured. It was revealed that Mira Road residents Jayprakash aka Sonu Gupta (23) and Vipul Tiwari (20) had hatched the plan for kidnappings. The siblings were safely rescued. The accused were presented in court and are ordered to be kept in police custody by 29th December.

Police officers who were part of this mission: Police Commissioner Pournima Chaugule-Shrigi, Assistant police commissioner Padmaja Bade, Naigaonsenior police inspector Ramesh Bhame, police inspector (crimes) Sagar Tilekar, police inspector (administration) Mangesh Andhare guided the Detection Crime Branch's assistant police inspector Roshan Devre, Ganesh Kekan, Balram Palkar, police sub-inspector Vishnu Waghmode, Suraj Pawar, police havaldar Sunil Patil, Nitin Margaje, Bhalchandra Bagul, Devidas Patil, Ammaldar Amol Barde, Sachin Khatal, Jaywant Khandawi, Amar Pawar, Chetan Thackrey and Ashok Patil.