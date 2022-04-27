Kirit Somaiya Attack: Somaiya's medical report reveals no wounds or swelling

The medical report of the attack on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Saturday (April 23) has come to light. Kirit Somaiya was taken to Bhabha Hospital for medical check-up after the attack. The report states that Kirit Somaiya was not seriously injured. According to the report, Kirit Somaiya was found to have a 0.1 cm injury. There was no swelling or bleeding, the report said.

Kirit Somaiya had claimed that Shiv Sainiks had carried out a deadly attack. However, Bhabha Hospital submitted a report on Kirit Somaiya to the Mumbai Police. According to the report, Somaiya had a wound of 0.1 cm. There was no swelling and no bleeding.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had raised questions on Kirit Somaiya's injury. Raut had also said that he must have added tomato sauce. Therefore, the Mumbai Police will also investigate whether there was any injury or not.

On April 23, Somaiya alleged that the Mumbai police had refused to file a first information report (FIR) based on his complaint that he was attacked outside the Khar police station by Shiv Sena members on Saturday night. Days ago, BJP leader and ex-MP from Mumbai, Kirit Somaiya, was attacked by alleged Shiv Sena workers. The incident took place hours before midnight when Somaiya had come to meet the Rana couple at the Khar police station.

