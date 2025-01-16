Knife Attack on Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai: Bollywood Actor Injured by Intruder With Sharp Weapon at His Bandra Residence

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has reportedly been attacked with a knife by a thief who broke into his residence in Mumbai's Bandra. The incident occurred around 2:30 am in the early hours on Thursday (January 16). Khan is currently admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai and is undergoing treatment. His condition is said to be stable.

According to initial reports, the thief entered Saif's Bandra residence late at night. The housemaid noticed the intruder and began shouting, which woke Saif. Upon coming out of his room, he confronted the thief. In an attempt to escape, the thief stabbed Saif Ali Khan multiple times before fleeing the scene. Saif’s house staff promptly rushed him to Lilavati Hospital for treatment.

"An unidentified person intruded into the residence of Actor Saif Ali Khan. The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. An investigation is going on," Mumbai Police DCP Zone 9 Dixit Gedam told the news agency ANI.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar 'Tadipaar' Remark on Amit Shah: BJP Leader Vinod Tawde Hits Back at NCP-SP Chief, Says 'Dawood's Associates Used Your Helicopter'.

The Mumbai Police have taken the incident seriously and have launched an investigation. A team from the Mumbai Crime Branch is working to track down the intruder. Police suspect the thief might have conducted a prior planning of the house before attempting the break-in.

An unknown person entered Actor Saif Ali Khan’s residence and argued with his maid, late last night. When the actor tried to intervene and pacify the man, he attacked Saif Ali Khan and injured him. Police are investigating the matter: Mumbai Police



(file photo) pic.twitter.com/pHgByuxqB9 — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2025

Following the attack, the police seized CCTV footage from the area. There are two to three cameras positioned near Saif's residence, including one at the gate. The police are analysing the footage to identify and track the thief.

Outside Visuals of Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai

#WATCH | Mumbai | Actor Saif Ali Khan is receiving treatment in Lilavati Hospital And Research Centre after he sustained minor injuries following a scuffle with an intruder who entered his residence late last night



Visuals from outside the hospital pic.twitter.com/VQIVKQaf7h — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2025

Media reports suggest that Saif received immediate medical attention at the hospital and his condition is stable. Neither Saif Ali Khan nor his wife Kareena Kapoor has made a public statement regarding the incident. Further updates on the investigation are awaited. The incident has caused a stir in the locality, and the police continue to probe the case.