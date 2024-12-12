Kurla BEST Bus Accident: Case Registered Against Man Who Stole Jewellery from Deceased Woman

A shocking incident has come to light from the Kurla BEST bus accident, where jewelry was stolen from a deceased woman. A video showing a person wearing a helmet stealing gold bangles from the woman's hand has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused.

The victim, identified as Kannis Ansari (55), lost her life in the Kurla BEST bus accident. A video circulating on social media shows a man removing gold bangles from her hand.

According to reports, Ansari was wearing gold bangles at the time of the accident. The viral video shows two individuals—one wearing a blue helmet—approaching her lifeless body. They are seen removing the bangles from her hand. Some bystanders present at the accident scene recorded the incident, which has now gone viral. The act has drawn widespread condemnation.

Taking cognizance of the incident, the police have registered a case under Sections 304 and 315 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. Officials confirmed that they are using mobile footage and CCTV recordings to identify the accused. Information from the victim's family is also being collected as part of the investigation.

The Kurla BEST bus accident claimed seven lives, leaving families devastated. While some lost their daughters, others lost parents. Additionally, 42 injured survivors are grappling with the challenges of rebuilding their lives.

The Kurla police are currently investigating the accident, and further developments are awaited. However, the theft of a deceased woman's jewelry has added to the grief and outrage surrounding the incident. The viral video has left many expressing sorrow and anger over the lack of humanity in such tragic circumstances.