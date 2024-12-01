Kurla Tragedy: Seven-Year-Old Dies After Falling into Waterlogged Pit at Mumbai ST Depot

A seven-year-old boy, Ujjwal Ravi Singh, tragically lost his life after falling into a waterlogged pit at the Nehru Nagar State Transport (ST) depot in Kurla on Saturday. Ujjwal, a resident of Milan Nagar, lived with his mother and grandmother, who were struggling financially following his father’s recent demise.

According to local residents, a group of boys from Milan Nagar entered the depot premises, which reportedly lacked security to prevent unauthorized entry. While playing, Ujjwal accidentally fell into a water-filled pit left unattended after excavation. His friends fled the scene in fear.

Residents blamed the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and contractors for negligence, claiming the hazardous pit had no warning signs or barriers. "This was an accident waiting to happen. The responsible authorities must be held accountable," said a resident.

The Nehru Nagar police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched an investigation. DCP Navnath Dhavale of Zone VI stated, “We are collecting information from MSRTC and will take necessary action if negligence is confirmed."