Lalbaugcha Raja 2024: Charan Sparsh and Mukhdarshan Lines to Close from Monday Midnight, Check Timings Here

Lalbaugcha Raja 2024: The Lalbaug Public Ganesha Mandal has announced that the queues for darshan (viewing) of the King of Lalbaug will close in preparation for the immersion procession. To ensure a smooth immersion process, the darshan area will be closed. The Charan Sparsh queue will close tomorrow, Monday, September 16, 2024, at 6 AM, followed by the Mukhdarshan queue, which will close at 12 PM.

The King of Lalbaug is a deity known for granting wishes, attracting devotees from all over the country who come seeking his blessings. Many people wait in line for hours to make their requests to Bappa. In just two days, Bappa will be bid farewell. On Anant Chaturdashi, a grand procession will celebrate the King of Lalbaug with music and festivities. To facilitate the immersion, the darshan areas will begin closing tomorrow.

Efforts are being made to ensure that all devotees have the chance to pay their respects to Bappa before he is immersed.