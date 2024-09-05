Lalbaugcha Raja 2024 First Look Live Streaming: Watch Live Darshan and Online Telecast of Mumbai's Famous Ganpati Idol

The Lalbaugcha Raja mandal in Maharashtara's Mumbai will reveal the most famous Lord Ganesh idol for the first time this year ahead of Ganeshotsav. A large number of devotees are waiting to do 'mukh darshan' of Lalbaugcha Raja. The wait for the first look of the Ganpati idol came to an end as Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal announced the reveal today, September 5.

According to the Parel-based mandal the first look of Lalbaugcha Raja will be live telecast on several social media, including on official website. The group said it has also invited news media persons for the photo shoot of the Ganpati idol at 7 PM today.

Also Read | Lalbaugcha Raja 2024 First Look: Know Date and Time of Mumbai's Famous Ganpati Idol Live Darshan.

Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal Secretary Sudhir Sitaram Salvi in his tweet in Marathi said, "Lalbagh Raja's photo session for the media has been organized today, Thursday 5th September 2024 at around 7 PM. All media representatives are requested to take note."

In another post on X, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal informed that the first darshan of Lalbaghcha Raja will be live-streamed on the board's official website, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, iOS, and Android App. However, one can also have 'much darshan' of Lalbaugcha King through the official YouTube channel.

Watch Lalbaugcha Raja 2024 Mukh Darshan Live Telecast Here

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024, falling on September 7 this year, marks the joyous celebration of Lord Ganesha's birth. Devotees across India, including Maharashtra, are preparing vibrant pandals, offering prayers and performing rituals to seek the deity's blessings for wisdom and prosperity. The festival concludes with the grand visarjan (September 18), where Ganesha idols are immersed in water amidst chants and music.