Lalbaugcha Raja 2024: Theme, Golden Mukut All You Need to Know About Mumbai's Most Iconic Ganpati Bappa (See Photos)

In just a few hours, the much-awaited Ganapati Bappa arrives, with devotees in Mumbai eagerly preparing for the grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. As per tradition, Ganapati is worshipped in every household and mandal across the city. Among the many revered mandals, the Raja of Lalbagh stands as a significant symbol of devotion for millions of followers. The Lalbagh Raja Mandal has unveiled the first glimpse of the iconic Raja of Lalbagh ahead of the Ganeshotsav celebrations. Thousands of devotees flocked to witness the ceremony, eager to catch the first sight of this year’s Raja. The anticipation surrounding the reveal of the theme for 2024 had built up excitement among devotees.

As the first look of Lalbagh Raja emerged, cheers echoed among the crowd. Known as one of the most visited Ganesh mandals in Mumbai, Lalbagh Raja attracts lakhs of devotees every year, from commoners to celebrities, all lining up for hours to have darshan of this divine idol. This year’s first glimpse presented the Lalbagh Raja in traditional splendor, with a regal and majestic appearance. Draped in a maroon velvet pitambar, the idol’s eyes shone with grace, captivating all who saw it. As per the sources 2024 theme for the Lalbagh Raja is based on the Kashi Vishwanath temple, adding to the grandeur and cultural significance of the idol.

As soon as the first look was revealed, many captured the mesmerizing view on their mobile phones and cameras. This year's Lalbagh Raja is going viral, especially due to the golden crown that adorns the idol, which has been sponsored by Anant Ambani and the Reliance Foundation. The golden Mukut, weighing a remarkable 20 kg and worth Rs. 15 crore, is a special feature of this year's idol. It took skilled artisans two months to craft this masterpiece, which adds to the splendor of the 91st year of Lalbagh Raja’s celebrations.

Sudhir Salvi, Honorary Secretary of the Raja of Lalbagh, shared these details before the first darshan ceremony. Anant Ambani, who has been associated with the Raja Mandal for the past 15 years, is actively involved in various activities related to the mandal. This year, Ambani has been appointed as the Executive Advisor in the executive committee of the Raja Mandal of Lalbagh, further solidifying his connection with this revered institution.