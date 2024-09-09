Lalbaugcha Raja 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Visits Mumbai's Iconic Pandal (Watch Video)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Mumbai on Sunday for a two day visit starting today where he will be holding meetings with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his two deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. Today morning the veteran politican visited Mumbai's iconic pandal Lalbaugcha Raja to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Lalbaugcha Raja’s mandal is the biggest, most revered and oldest in Mumbai. It attracts an average of 1.5 million devotees each day, with the crowds swelling on weekends, during Gauri puja, and on immersion day. The mandal, known as the Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Lalbaug, was founded in 1928 and has since become an integral part of Mumbai’s cultural fabric.The creation of Lalbaugcha Raja is a months-long endeavour, starting in June.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut strongly criticized the arrival of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP officials in Mumbai for a two-day visit on Monday. Raut accused the BJP and its leadership of undermining the identity and interests of Mumbai. Raut then expressed his concerns that the BJP might even move the Ganesh festival celebrations to Gujarat. He said, "This time when Amit Shah came, people were afraid that he would take the festival of our King of Lalbagh to Gujarat. He can do anything." Raut underscored Mumbai's importance to Maharashtra and its people, adding, "The King of Lalbagh is the pride of Mumbai and Maharashtra. We have a bond of faith with him. It cannot be broken, but the business wing of the BJP can do anything."

The Shiv Sena leader continued, "The status of the deity does not increase with the gifts or offerings from devotees. God remains divine irrespective of gold, silver, or any material offerings. People give these gifts out of their faith, but it does not change the divine nature of God." Raut further criticized the BJP's actions, suggesting they are negatively impacting Mumbai's status and resources. "Whatever we have seen, Amit Shah ji and Modi ji have taken all of it to Gujarat. Whether it is industry, trade institutions, or anything else, whether it is our land, they have taken everything to Gujarat because it concerns Mumbai's prestige."

