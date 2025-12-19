Leopard Attack in Mumbai: 3 Injured As Big Cat Strays Into Building in Bhayandar East (Watch Video)

At least three people of the same family were injured in a leopard attack in Mumbai's Bhayandar East on Thursday morning, December 19. According to the information, the wild animal entered a residential area on Talav Road, which triggered panic among residents.

The leopard is currently trapped inside the Parijat building. The fire brigade has rescued an injured girl from the premises and safely transported her to the hospital for treatment.

Forest department officials and emergency teams are at the spot, and efforts are underway to capture the big cat.