Leopard Spotted in Mumbai: Big Cat Seen Resting in Aarey Milk Colony in Goregaon; Video Goes Viral

A video of a leopard rolling and resting near roadside bushes in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony on Wednesday went viral on social media. The video, which appears to have been recorded by a passerby car, is dated September 17 (Wednesday) and is learned to have been recorded at night.

The 58-second clip, which was shared on X (formerly Twitter), went viral, and the video gathered many views. Leopards have been frequently sighted near and around the Aarey Colony in Goregaon East.

Leopard Spotted Rolling and Relaxing in Aarey Milk Colony

Leopard seen resting in Mumbai's Aarey Milk Colony bushes as vehicle passes by on Wednesday night.#Leopard#Mumbai#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/ekXWOczNC9 — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) September 19, 2024

In a viral video, the leopard is seen hiding itself around the bushes on the roadside. The animal initially seemed to be resting there and having a night's sleep until the light focused on its location. Soon, it tumbled and made repeated movements to turn itself. Seconds into the footage, the leopard was seen staring at the vehicle.