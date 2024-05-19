Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mumbai Braces for Polling Tomorrow - What's Open, What's Closed

As Mumbai gears up for the Lok Sabha Election on Monday, which marks the culmination of a five-phase polling process starting from April 19 and concluding on May 20, preparations are in full swing across the state. With 13 constituencies, including six significant seats in Mumbai, set to vote, the focus is on ensuring a smooth electoral process.

Ahead of the polling day, several key measures have been implemented:

Schools, Colleges, andBanksClosure:

Educational institutions and banks will remain closed in the parliamentary constituencies participating in the electoral process on Monday. However, bank-related transactions can still be carried out through mobile or net banking services.

OnlineServices: It's worth noting that while physical banks will be closed, online banking services will remain operational for convenience.

DryDay: In crucial areas like Mumbai, Palghar, Kalyan, and Thane, liquor shops will be closed to maintain a conducive voting environment. Bars and wine shops in Mumbai will reopen at 5 PM on May 20, coinciding with the election day. Additionally, another dry day will be observed in Mumbai on June 4 during the vote-counting process until the results are announced.

BSE, NSEClosure: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed on May 20 due to the voting activities. This marks the second holiday related to the elections in the month, particularly as all six seats in Mumbai are up for voting during this phase of the seven-phase election.

With its 48 Lok Sabha seats, Maharashtra is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament, following Uttar Pradesh. Renowned for its political diversity and substantial electoral influence, the state plays a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of national politics.