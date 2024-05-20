Lok Sabha Election 2024, Phase 5: Intense Mahayuti vs. MVA Battle as Voting for 6 Key Mumbai Seats Begins

Voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election began on Monday at 7 AM, covering 13 seats in Maharashtra, including six crucial constituencies in Mumbai. The incumbent Mahayuti faces a strong challenge from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the country's financial capital.

Voting will occur in six constituencies in Mumbai and 43 other constituencies nationwide during the fifth phase of India's seven-phase elections. The key Mumbai constituencies are Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, and Mumbai South. Approximately 120 candidates are vying for these six seats.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had anticipated a significant majority in the election, but a slight decline in voter turnout and media reports of close contests in some regions have cast doubt on the party's level of support. Maharashtra is being considered one of the toughest states for the NDA to win this time around, with the MVA alliance of Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SCP), and Congress posing a substantial challenge.

There are 19 candidates for the Mumbai North seat, 21 for Mumbai North West, 20 for Mumbai North East, 27 for Mumbai North Central, 15 for Mumbai South-Central, and 14 for the Mumbai South seat.

Mumbai Seats in Fray and Major Candidates:

1. Mumbai South: The two-time incumbent MP of Shiv Sena (UBT), Arvind Sawant, is contesting against Shiv Sena (Shinde) nominated Byculla MLA Yamini Jadhav. Both alliances faced difficulties agreeing on a candidate for this seat. Congress' Milind Deora, unhappy with UBT nominating Sawant, quit the party. On the other side, BJP leaders like Rahul Narvekar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha were also interested in contesting the seat, which eventually went to Shinde's Sena.

2. Mumbai South Central: BJP's incumbent Rahul Shewale is poised to fight against Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Anil Desai. The MVA experienced internal turmoil as Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad was interested in this seat. This seat is considered one of the toughest battles for the MVA alliance, along with Mumbai North.

3. Mumbai North: Union Minister Piyush Goyal is contesting this seat on a BJP ticket, while the Congress has nominated Bhushan Patil. Even before the nominations, this seat was considered a BJP stronghold. With Goyal's nomination and MVA fielding a relatively weak candidate, it is seen as a cakewalk for the BJP.

4. Mumbai North Central: MVA tried to pacify an angry Varsha Gaikwad of Congress by nominating her from this seat, whereas the BJP has fielded well-known public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam to contest against her. BJP cut its sitting MP Poonam Mahajan's ticket to nominate Nikam, while Congress gave Gaikwad the opportunity after Priya Dutt failed twice in previous Lok Sabha elections.

5. Mumbai North West: This constituency is unique as an indirect father vs. son battle is unfolding here, at least in optics. Sitting MP Gajanan Kirtikar, who sided with Shinde after the split in Shiv Sena, declined to contest this seat. His son Amol Kirtikar, who is still with Uddhav Thackeray's Sena, is contesting from the seat. MLA Ravindra Waikar has been fielded by Shinde's Sena from this seat.

6. Mumbai North East: BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha is contesting this seat after BJP cut the ticket of outgoing MP Manoj Kotak. On the other hand, Shiv Sena (UBT) has nominated former MP Sanjay Dina Patil. This constituency has seen a bitter campaign, with each side raising serious allegations against the other until the last day of campaigning.