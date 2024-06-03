Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Massive Laddoo Preparation Underway in Mumbai Following Exit Polls Predicting Modi's Third Term

In Mumbai, thousands of kilograms of laddoos are being prepared at Ganesh Bhandar in Girgaon Chowpatty in anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's predicted third term, according to recent exit poll trends. As per the Maharashtra Lok Sabha exit polls the NDA is expected to secure victory in 32-35 seats, with the BJP projected to win 20-23 seats, significantly contributing to the NDA's expected success. On the other hand, the INC has been forecasted to clinch 6-9 seats, while the INDI Alliance is expected to secure 15-18 seats, according to the exit poll findings.

Mumbai: After the exit poll trends predicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term, thousands of kilograms of laddoos are being prepared at Ganesh Bhandar in Girgaon Chowpatty. pic.twitter.com/sCQ4wqWZyE — IANS (@ians_india) June 3, 2024

Most of the pollsters have predicted a comfortable win for the BJP-led NDA, projecting a third successive term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, powered by big gains in states like West Bengal and Telangana and repeating its 2019 performance in most of the states. The BJP-led NDA is likely to open its account in Tamil Nadu and Kerala but may see a fall in its tally in states like Bihar, Rajasthan and Haryana, according to the pollsters.

The PMO officials have prepared an agenda for the next 100 days after the swearing in of Modi 3.0 with fine-tuning being done on the basis of the advice of PM Modi, reported Hindustan Times.

A summary of six exit polls predicts the NDA might win between 355 and 380 seats. In comparison, the NDA won 353 seats in the 2019 election, with the BJP alone securing 303 seats. The opposition INDIA bloc, led by the Congress party, is projected to win between 125 and 165 seats.The NDA is likely to make gains in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and dominate in Karnataka. However, it may experience a decline in states such as Bihar, Rajasthan, and Haryana.



