Look Back 2025: From WEH to JVLR, Mumbai’s Traffic Hotspots That Tested Commuters’ Patience All Year

Mumbai saw rapid infrastructure expansion in 2025, with new flyovers, metro corridors and airport upgrades promising smoother travel. However, for everyday commuters, road travel remained a constant struggle. Peak-hour congestion, sudden diversions due to ongoing construction, monsoon-related damage and recurring potholes repeatedly disrupted traffic flow. Several key routes across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region continued to experience prolonged jams, often stretching commute times by hours. Areas such as BKC, the Western Express Highway, JVLR, Dadar, Powai, Kurla and Ghodbunder Road frequently featured in complaints from frustrated motorists. As the year comes to an end, these locations stood out as the most notorious traffic trouble spots of 2025.

Western Express Highway

The Western Express Highway remained one of Mumbai’s most congested arterial roads throughout 2025. The stretch beginning near the Bandra–Santacruz flyover and passing the international airport consistently recorded slow-moving traffic, especially during office hours. Vehicles heading north towards the Andheri flyover, Hub Mall, Nesco, Goregaon–Aarey and up to Kandivali often crawled for long distances. Frequent bottlenecks caused by merging traffic, construction activity and heavy vehicle movement resulted in delays ranging from half an hour to more than sixty minutes. Despite its importance as a lifeline connecting suburbs to the city, congestion on this corridor showed little improvement over the year.

Bhoomi Mart Junction

Bhoomi Mart Junction in Malad West emerged as a major traffic flashpoint during 2025. Commuters frequently highlighted the situation on social media, sharing visuals of vehicles stuck in all four directions for over an hour. The congestion at this junction had a cascading effect, slowing traffic on nearby roads such as Jankalyan Road, Charkop Road, Mith Chowki and Marina Enclave Road. Peak-hour movement became especially chaotic due to inadequate traffic management and high vehicle density. Repeated complaints underscored the urgent need for structural improvements and better regulation to ease pressure on this busy intersection.

Dahisar Check Naka

Dahisar Check Naka continued to be a long-standing congestion hotspot, frustrating commuters during morning and evening rush hours. Authorities had earlier suggested relocating the toll booth to improve traffic flow, but in November, the naka was shifted barely 20 metres ahead, offering negligible relief. Motorists continued to report severe delays between the Dahisar East Metro station and the Thakur Mall stretch on the Mira Road side. Traffic moving in the opposite direction faced similar bottlenecks. The minor relocation failed to address the core issues of traffic volume and road design, leaving daily commuters stuck in lengthy queues.

Ghodbunder Road

Ghodbunder Road, a critical connector in Thane linking the Eastern and Western Express Highways, remained one of the most challenging routes for commuters. The nearly 20-kilometre stretch, running from Kapurbawdi junction to Ghodbunder village, was plagued by deep potholes, poor lighting and unmarked diversions. A major choke point at Gaimukh Ghat, where the road narrows from four lanes to two, routinely caused long queues. Conditions worsened on November 18 when a crane used for Metro Line 12 work broke down near Tatvagyan Vidyapeeth junction around 5 am, triggering a traffic jam that lasted over 12 hours.

BKC

Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai’s prime commercial district, continued to struggle with chronic traffic congestion in 2025. Daily inflow of office-goers, limited internal road capacity and insufficient last-mile public transport options worsened commuting experiences. In September, a viral Reddit post titled “Don’t Take A Job In Mumbai’s BKC” captured widespread frustration over long travel times and gridlocked roads. Acknowledging these challenges, the government announced plans to introduce pod taxi services aimed at reducing vehicular load and improving connectivity. However, until these measures materialise, BKC remains a daily test of patience for commuters.

Mumbai Ahmedabad highway

The Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway also drew attention in 2025 for severe traffic disruptions. In October, a massive jam in Palghar district stranded more than 500 students and commuters for nearly 12 hours, as schoolchildren were returning from a picnic. Following the incident, several schools reportedly cancelled outings due to fears of similar gridlock. Traffic woes persisted beyond this episode, prompting residents of Saunavghar village in the Virar–Vasai region to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They described daily life as “unbearable” due to recurring jams and deteriorating road conditions along the highway.

JVLR

The Jogeshwari–Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), a crucial link between the Western Express Highway and the eastern suburbs, remained heavily congested almost every day in 2025. Regular bottlenecks were compounded during major events. Recently, traffic on JVLR came to a near halt due to spillover congestion from the Mood Indigo festival at IIT Bombay, affecting Powai and Sakinaka areas. The Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association shared visuals highlighting the gridlock caused by the influx of students. A Powai resident told Mid Day that travelling from Rambaug Chowki to IIT Bombay took over an hour, reflecting the route’s persistent woes.