Loudspeaker row: MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande's driver arrested

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande's driver has been arrested by a team of Mumbai's Shivaji Park Police Station on Friday. However Deshpande and Santosh Dhuri remain absconding.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leaders Sandeep Deshpande and Santosh Dhuri were booked on Wednesday under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including assault to deter a public servant from discharge of duty, said Police.

Deshpande and Dhuri have been booked under Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 279 (Rash driving), and 336 (endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code.

They were booked after a complaint was filed by a police inspector in Shivaji Park Police Station after they sped away in their car when approached by police, injuring a woman police officer in the process.

The arrests are part of 'preventive actions' undertaken by the state police to maintain law and order amid MNS chief Raj Thackeray's appeal to play Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker outside mosques.