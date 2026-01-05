Maghi Ganpati 2026: Grand Aagman Sohala of Mumbai’s Carter Road Cha Raja Takes Over Social Media; Watch Video

Mumbai: Maghi Ganesh Chaturthi falls in Hindu month of Magh which falls in January–February. It marks the birth anniversary of lord Ganeha. Thursday, 22 January 2026 This is the widely observed date for Maghi Ganesh Utsav (also called Maghi Ganesh Jayanti or Maghi Ganpati Jayanti), marking the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha according to the Hindu lunar calendar in the month of Magh.

Last weekend, Mumbai's social media buzzed with the Aagman of 'Carter Road cha Raja,' as thousands welcomed one of the first Ganpati idols of the season. Although the ten-day Bhadrapada Ganesh Chaturthi in September is Mumbai's largest festival, the Maghi Ganpati festival, celebrating Ganesh Jayanti, has become increasingly popular. Maghi Ganesh Jayanti falls on Thursday, January 22, 2026, and unlike the monsoon festival, it is based on the Hindu month of Magha.

Once a small, private affair, it has transformed in the last decade into a grand public event. Now, large mandals in suburbs like Borivali, Kandivali, and Parel create massive idols and elaborate themes comparable to those of the September celebrations.

This season celebrates the creation of Lord Ganesha by Goddess Parvati. Devotees fast, visit Ashtavinayak temples, and in Mumbai, public pandals offer a similar experience to the autumn celebrations for those who missed them. As the Aagman season progresses, Mumbai anticipates two weeks of vibrant lights, traditional music, and profound devotion, demonstrating the city's perpetual celebration of the Elephant God.