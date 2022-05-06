Maha HM Dilip Walse Patil comments over sedition charges on Rana couple

The court slammed the state government on the ground that the charge of sedition against the Rana couple was not substantiated under Section 124-A of the Indian Penal Code. The Rana couple was granted bail by a court on Wednesday. While granting bail, the court slammed the state government. But even after the court's remarks, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil is adamant on his position. 'The court has the right to comment. But the police, after conducting a study, filed a case of sedition against the Rana couple, 'said Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil.

The statements made by the petitioners (Rana couple) about Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray were highly offensive. It is undisputed that the applicants have exceeded the limits of the fundamental right to freedom of language and expression as mentioned in the Constitution. However, the couple's remarks appear to aim at disrupting law and order or inciting violence against the government.

"Section 124-A requires the imposition of a charge of sedition for intentional incitement to violence against the government or intentional disturbance of law and order. Therefore, there is no evidence of sedition in this case," said Judge Rahul Rokade in his 17-page judgment. Reported. The court's remarks came as a shock to the state government. Today, journalists questioned Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on the same comment.

When asked about his views on this, the Home Minister said, "It is the right of the court to comment. But after a proper study, the police filed a case of sedition against the Rana couple.