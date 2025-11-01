Maha Vikas Aghadi Protest: Raj Thackeray Takes Mumbai Local Train to Reach ‘Truth March’ Rally Venue

Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising Congress, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Shiv Sena UBT and other parties in Maharashtra to stage a protest near Azad Maidan in Mumbai over alleged theft of votes and malpractice in the voter list. To reach the protest venue, MNS chief Raj Thackeray has decided to use public transport services.

Raj Thackeray reached the Dadar Railway station and boarded the Mumbai local train to Churchgate railway station to attend the 'Truth March' rally called Maharashtra opposition parties. A large crowd has been witnessed at Dadar and Churchgate railway stations as MNS workers and followers gathered to see their leader travelling on the local train.

Also Read | Maha Vikas Aghadi Protest: Mumbai Police Denies Permission for Opposition’s ‘Truth March’ Rally Today.

MNS chief had announced on Friday that he will travel on a local train to reach the ‘Truth March’ protest venue, where other opposition party leaders will gather to stage a protest against the state Election Commission for alleged malpractice inthe election ahead of local body polls in Maharashtra.

Opposition leaders, including Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Shashikant Shinde, Jayant Patil, Jitendra Awhad and Rohit Pawar, will be present at the march. Ahead of the opposition protest, NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar said that to save democracy, we must fight together.

Rohit Pawar confirmed that Maha Vikas Aghadi and MNS are jointly protesting against the Election Commission. "There has been large-scale vote rigging in the Assembly elections, voting in the names of deceased persons, votes cast by people brought in buses with money, and manipulation in Aadhaar cards," said Rohit Pawar, claiming several people registered with the same mobile number.

"If the Election Commission and the government continue to function like this, then it will be necessary to take to the streets to protect the Constitution and democracy," he added.