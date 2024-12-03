Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024: BMC Deploys Over 8,000 Officer and Staff for Dr BR Ambedkar’s Death Anniversary Event in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made extensive arrangements to accommodate the thousands of followers visiting the city to pay tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 68th Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Over 8,000 BMC officers and staff have been deployed to ensure the smooth execution of the event.

Key preparations include establishing temporary shelters, enhanced sanitation, medical facilities, and security at prominent locations such as Chaityabhoomi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maidan (Shivaji Park) in Dadar, and Rajgruha.

BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani personally inspected the arrangements and emphasized the importance of seamless service for visitors. "The BMC is committed to providing the best civic services to those arriving to pay homage," Gagrani stated.

In addition to deploying over 8,000 personnel, the civic body will set up a massive 100,000 sq. ft. canopy for waterproof temporary shelter. Other provisions include improved sanitation, dust control measures, 11 ambulances, 585 healthcare professionals, and fire safety protocols.

To ensure wider access, the tribute programs at Chaityabhoomi will be live-streamed on social media platforms such as Facebook, X, and YouTube.

Highlighting Ambedkar’s Legacy

To commemorate this important occasion, the BMC will distribute 100,000 free copies of the booklet “Bhima Tumha Vandana,” which offers tributes and insights into Dr. Ambedkar’s life and contributions. The booklet will be officially released on December 5, 2024.

Appeal to Visitors

The BMC urges all devotees to follow the instructions issued by civic authorities and Mumbai Police for a smooth and respectful experience. Special amenities, such as mobile charging points, shaded seating areas, and health services, will also be available for visitors.