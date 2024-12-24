Maharashtra: 12 Booked for Defamatory Posts Against CM Devendra Fadnavis

The Maharashtra Cyber Police have registered cases against 12 social media profiles for allegedly posting defamatory content and videos targeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This action follows a complaint filed by the BJP, alleging that edited clips of the Chief Minister’s old speeches were maliciously circulated on social media platforms to malign his image.

Notices have been issued to the individuals linked to these suspicious profiles. According to officials, cases have been registered against profiles on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

The accused individuals include Bharat Bhavla Shinde, Shuddhodhan Sahajrao, Nagpur Congress Seva Dal, Saurabh Singh Chauhan, Mukesh Lavatte, Suresh Kale, Prasad Salvi, Varad Kanki, Amol Kamble, Syed Salim, "The Smart 230K," and Vishnu Bhotkar. These profiles allegedly uploaded incomplete or manipulated videos to spread misinformation about the Chief Minister.

The Maharashtra Cyber Police have booked the individuals under Sections 353(1)(b), 356(2), 192, and 3(5) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Notices have also been sent to social media platforms to identify the individuals managing these profiles.

The controversial videos reportedly claimed that the Chief Minister disrespects the Constitution, using edited footage of his Assembly speeches to back this claim.

Increased instances of misinformation and defamatory content on social media platforms like Facebook, X, and Instagram have raised concerns over public order and security. The Maharashtra Cyber Police regularly monitor such posts and take immediate action against those deemed harmful to law and order.

The Cyber Police are continuing their investigation to identify the creators of these posts and prevent similar incidents in the future.