Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Amit Shah to Visit Mumbai for Strategic Assessment of BJP's Position on October 1

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to arrive in Mumbai on October 1 to assess the party's position in assembly seats across Mumbai and the Konkan region. Following recent meetings in Vidarbha, Marathwada, Western Maharashtra, and North Maharashtra in preparation for the upcoming assembly elections, Shah's focus now shifts to Mumbai. He will also evaluate the BJP's situation in Konkan, particularly in Thane.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured only one seat in Mumbai, leading to speculation about internal differences within the party in the city. Observers are keen to see how Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address these issues during his upcoming visit.

Also Read| Nanded Water Contamination: 200 Hospitalised, Six in Critical Condition After Drinking Toxic Water.

The BJP is anticipated to contest 155 seats in the upcoming elections, while the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is expected to field candidates in 85-90 seats. The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party is projected to aim for around 45 seats. The three parties are likely to exchange some of the seats they won in 2019, trading them with one another in return for candidates.