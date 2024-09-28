Nanded Water Contamination: 200 Hospitalised, Six in Critical Condition After Drinking Toxic Water

At least 200 people were admitted to hospitals, with six in critical condition, after reporting symptoms of diarrhoea in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Friday night, September 27. The affected individuals from Nerli Kushtadham are suspected of having consumed contaminated water, leading to feelings of uneasiness.

After drinking water from the public supply tank, residents began experiencing dizziness, headaches, and vomiting. As the number of affected citizens grew, they were immediately taken to the hospital. This incident has brought attention to the area's clean water supply issues.

District Health Officer Dr. Sangeeta Deshmukh, along with a team of doctors, rushed to Nerli Kushtadham to provide treatment. The condition of several individuals was reported as critical. By 4 am Saturday, 200 people, including children, women, and elderly citizens, had been admitted to various hospitals across Nanded.