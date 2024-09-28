Bhadrak Communal Tension: Internet Services Suspended for 48 Hours in Odisha District After Online Post Sparks Clash

An alleged social media post created communal violence between two communities in Odisha's Bhadrak district on Friday evening, September 27. Police personnel were injured in a stone pelting incident that took place in the district, which forced the administration to impose prohibitory orders.

Prohibitory orders were imposed second time in a week in the district after a clash between two communities over a torn religious flag on September 19 led to a similar restrictions. Internet services were suspended in Bhadrak district for 48 hours to prevent the spread of rumours and misinformation among the locals. The order was issued by Odisha’s additional chief secretary, home, Satyabrata Sahu.

Visuals From Bhadrak District

#WATCH | Odisha | Security heightened in Bhadrak as some of the police personnel got injured in the stone pelting incident in the city. (27/09) pic.twitter.com/nwBQ8OkxVM — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2024

As per the information, a social media post disparaging a certain religion led to protests in the Puruna Bazar Police Station area on Friday (September 27). Later the protest turned violent, prompting the police to resort to lathicharge. In his prohibitory order under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Bhadrak Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manoj Patra said at least two policemen – including a city DSP – were wounded in stone pelting. A government vehicle, too, was allegedly damaged in the protests, the order said.

According to the Indian Express report, the police have dispatched at least seven platoons in the district and also conducted a flag march in several areas of the district.

Reportedly, police have detained nine persons in connection with the incident. Congregation, gathering, meeting, and agitation are strictly prohibited in the proceeding area, and any violation of this will be viewed seriously.