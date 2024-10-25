Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Amit Thackeray, Says 'My Real Battle in Politics Extends Beyond Aaditya'

As the Maharashtra Assembly elections draw near, major political parties are steadily announcing their candidate lists. Shiv Sena (UBT) has positioned Aaditya Thackeray to contest from the Worli constituency, while Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s son, Amit Thackeray, is making his political debut from the Mahim seat. Addressing comparisons with his cousin Aaditya, Amit stated, "My fight is not with Aaditya Thackeray; it’s something bigger."

In his first political interview with Lokmat.com, Amit responded to questions from Lokmat Mumbai Editor Atul Kulkarni and Lokmat Video Editor Ashish Jadhav. When asked about the comparisons with Aaditya, he elaborated, “I don't pay attention to it because my fight is beyond that. Ultimately, I aim to reach Raj Saheb's level. Even if I get to 10% of it, that’s enough. But that’s my true fight. As sons of two leaders, comparisons will naturally arise, but it doesn’t matter much to me."

Amit is contesting from Mahim under the MNS banner, facing off against current MLA Sada Sarvankar from the Shiv Sena’s Shinde faction and Mahesh Sawant from the Thackeray faction, promising a three-way electoral battle.

Also Read: MVA To Announce List of Candidates by October 28, Says Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut (Watch Video)

Reflecting on his decision to enter politics, Amit shared, “If I weren’t Raj Thackeray’s son, I wouldn’t have entered politics—I’ve said this many times, and I say it consciously. Seeing the current political environment, I wouldn't have felt drawn to politics. But our country has a youth strength that no other country in the world has. We have such a powerful youth base that we could compete globally. It’s essential for our youth to realize their power and what they can achieve. This is why I entered politics—to be a voice for the youth."