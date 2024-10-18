Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: District Election Officer and BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagran Ensures Basic Amenities at Polling Stations

As Maharashtra prepares for the upcoming Assembly Elections, Mumbai Suburban and Mumbai City districts are ramping up efforts to ensure that all polling stations are fully equipped with essential amenities. In a bid to provide a comfortable voting experience, District Election Officer and BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has instructed contractors to ensure that facilities such as drinking water and toilets are in place without any deficiencies.

A five-member team will oversee the quality and implementation of these services, Gagrani confirmed.

During an October 17 meeting at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters, contractors tasked with setting up services at polling stations were briefed on their responsibilities. Gagrani highlighted that complaints from the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, regarding inadequate amenities at some polling booths, had been noted by both the Election Commission of India and the State Election Commission.

In response, election authorities have set strict standards for the upcoming elections, mandating that all polling stations be equipped with essential facilities, including drinking water, dustbins, toilets, wheelchairs, ramps for people with disabilities, seating arrangements for those waiting in queues, and tents or fans at outdoor polling locations. Gagrani emphasized that Mumbai's reputation must not be tarnished due to poor arrangements at polling stations.

Calling on contractors to prioritize their duties, Gagrani urged them to focus on delivering quality services in line with the national duty of conducting smooth elections, rather than being driven purely by commercial interests.

Senior officers from the district election authority and BMC’s zonal deputy commissioners will support the contractors in coordinating the work. They will also inspect polling stations to ensure compliance with the mandated standards. Additionally, a specialized five-member team comprising senior engineers from the mechanical, electrical, civil, solid waste management, and conservation departments will be deployed across the 36 assembly constituencies to monitor the quality of the facilities provided.

This comprehensive initiative aims to guarantee that voters across Mumbai can cast their ballots in a comfortable and accessible environment, in accordance with the Election Commission's requirements.