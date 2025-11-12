Maharashtra ATS Raids Teacher’s Home in Mumbra, Second Wife’s House in Kurla Over Suspected AQIS Links

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) conducted a raid at the residence of a teacher identified as Ibrahim Abidi in the Mumbra Kausa area in Thane district. Preliminary investigations revealed that Abidi lived in a rented house in Mumbra Kausa and teach Urdu at a mosque in Kurla every Sunday.

The ATS also raided Abidi's second wife's house in Kurla. The investigating agency suspects that Abidi was influencing children toward extremist activities. During the raid, the ATS seized several electronic devices and digital evidence from the house. The materials found at the house are being technically analysed to confirm any possible links to terrorist networks, according to the news agency IANS.

Maharashtra ATS:The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) conducted a raid at the residence of a teacher identified as Ibrahim Abidi in the Mumbra Kausa area.Abidi lived in a rented flat and taught Urdu every Sunday at a mosque in Kurla. His second wife’s house in Kurla was also… — IANS (@ians_india) November 12, 2025

Also Read | Gujarat ATS arrests three ISIS-linked terrorists in nationwide terror plot.

Earlier, a software engineer in Pune linked to Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) was arrested, and suspicious literature was recovered from him.

The ATS had earlier arrested a man named Zubair Ilyas Hungargekar from Pune, who is accused of endangering the unity and security of the country by propagating jihad in support of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

Following the car blast in Delhi, all security agencies, including central investigative agencies, are on high alert. In the wake of the incident, various precautionary measures are being taken. Security has been increased at several key locations in the area, and investigative agencies are maintaining strict surveillance to prevent any untoward incidents.